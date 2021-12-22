53°F
Southeast Las Vegas crash leaves 1 dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2021 - 4:25 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was killed Tuesday after a crash in southeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 3:36 p.m. to the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and South Sandhill Road after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

Metro Officer Misael Parra said one person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where they died.

The other drivers stayed on scene, but further information was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

