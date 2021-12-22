Southeast Las Vegas crash leaves 1 dead

One person was killed after a crash in southeast Las Vegas.

One person was killed Tuesday after a crash in southeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 3:36 p.m. to the intersection of East Tropicana Avenue and South Sandhill Road after a report of an injury crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

Metro Officer Misael Parra said one person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where they died.

The other drivers stayed on scene, but further information was not immediately available.

