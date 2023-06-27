Southwest flight returns to Las Vegas airport after tire trouble
A Chicago-bound flight from Las Vegas was forced to return to Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday morning after a tire burst upon departure.
Southwest Airlines Flight 1209, with 148 passengers and crew aboard, departed at 7:52 a.m. for Midway International Airport, then notified airport personnel around 9:20 a.m. that it would need to return to Las Vegas, according to a Reid airport spokesperson.
The flight made it to Dove Creek, Colorado, before turning around, according to the Flightradar24 Twitter account.
The flight landed safely at 10:22 a.m., the spokesperson said.
