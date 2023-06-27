90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Southwest flight returns to Las Vegas airport after tire trouble

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2023 - 11:33 am
 
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, April 21, 2 ...
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Chicago-bound flight from Las Vegas was forced to return to Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday morning after a tire burst upon departure.

Southwest Airlines Flight 1209, with 148 passengers and crew aboard, departed at 7:52 a.m. for Midway International Airport, then notified airport personnel around 9:20 a.m. that it would need to return to Las Vegas, according to a Reid airport spokesperson.

The flight made it to Dove Creek, Colorado, before turning around, according to the Flightradar24 Twitter account.

The flight landed safely at 10:22 a.m., the spokesperson said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
2
20 new Nevada laws that could affect you
20 new Nevada laws that could affect you
3
Nicole Kidman rocks Barrett-Jackson car show with $700K sale
Nicole Kidman rocks Barrett-Jackson car show with $700K sale
4
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
5
22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph
22-year-old driver runs red light at 100 mph
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fireworks light up the sky during a Fourth of July celebration at Heritage Park on Monday, July ...
Where to celebrate 4th of July, watch fireworks
By Madelon Hynes / RJ

Fireworks shows are set to launch across Southern Nevada for July Fourth. Check out our listings of Independence Day celebrations around the Las Vegas Valley.

More stories
Battle for Vegas softball game rosters announced
Battle for Vegas softball game rosters announced
Chipotle launches its 3rd drive-thru restaurant in Las Vegas
Chipotle launches its 3rd drive-thru restaurant in Las Vegas
Ryan Seacrest will be the new ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Ryan Seacrest will be the new ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, 1 in custody
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, 1 in custody
Fully driverless taxis now on Las Vegas public roads
Fully driverless taxis now on Las Vegas public roads
UNLV golfer had plenty of help in winning Nevada State Amateur
UNLV golfer had plenty of help in winning Nevada State Amateur