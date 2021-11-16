55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Speeding car takes out light pole, closes intersection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2021 - 6:31 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car traveling at a high rate of speed smashed into a light pole and left a large amount of debris in the roadway of a central Las Vegas intersection early Tuesday, causing police to close the intersection to all traffic.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 6:20 a.m. that commuters should expect traffic delays at the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard through the morning.

“Road closures/lane restrictions will be in place for several more hours (exact time frame not known) while scene is being processed, cleaned and Clark County traffic engineers respond and complete necessary repairs on traffic pole,” Gordon said.

Gordon said at 4:29 a.m. the car struck a light pole. Debris was observed throughout the intersection and the car was totaled. The driver was hospitalized but was expected to survive.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$600M luxury high-rise planned for MacDonald Highlands
$600M luxury high-rise planned for MacDonald Highlands
2
Police seek Red Rock Resort robbery suspect
Police seek Red Rock Resort robbery suspect
3
New details emerge in woman’s multimillion-dollar extortion case
New details emerge in woman’s multimillion-dollar extortion case
4
Washington visitor hits $1.39M jackpot on Strip
Washington visitor hits $1.39M jackpot on Strip
5
Caesars takes massive sharp bet on Rams-49ers ‘MNF’ matchup
Caesars takes massive sharp bet on Rams-49ers ‘MNF’ matchup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Police seek Red Rock Resort robbery suspect
By / RJ

Las Vegas police released a blurry photo from surveillance video of a vehicle believed to be connected to a robbery at the Red Rock Resort early Friday.