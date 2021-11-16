Speeding car takes out light pole, closes intersection

A car traveling at a high rate of speed smashed into a light pole and left a large amount of debris in the roadway of a central Las Vegas intersection early Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car traveling at a high rate of speed smashed into a light pole and left a large amount of debris in the roadway of a central Las Vegas intersection early Tuesday, causing police to close the intersection to all traffic.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 6:20 a.m. that commuters should expect traffic delays at the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard through the morning.

“Road closures/lane restrictions will be in place for several more hours (exact time frame not known) while scene is being processed, cleaned and Clark County traffic engineers respond and complete necessary repairs on traffic pole,” Gordon said.

Gordon said at 4:29 a.m. the car struck a light pole. Debris was observed throughout the intersection and the car was totaled. The driver was hospitalized but was expected to survive.

