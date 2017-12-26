Stretch of southbound US 95 to close overnight Wednesday

A 2½-mile stretch of southbound U.S. Highway 95 leading into downtown Las Vegas will be closed for overnight work Wednesday, along with several nearby freeway ramps, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Traffic is backed up on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near the Decatur Avenue exit in this 2017 file photo. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 2½-mile stretch of southbound U.S. Highway 95 leading into downtown Las Vegas will be closed for overnight work Wednesday, along with several nearby freeway ramps, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The closure was supposed to take place last week, but NDOT officials had to reschedule due to unusually cold weather.

Southbound U.S. 95 will close between Decatur and Martin Luther King boulevards from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Additionally, from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday:

■ The Martin Luther King Boulevard on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will close; and

■ The Rancho Boulevard on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 and Interstate 15 will close.

The closures are needed so that crews can continue building an 81-foot-tall flyover ramp for high-occupancy vehicles, Illia said.

When completed, the new carpool ramp will have one lane for drivers headed from southbound U.S. 95 to southbound I-15 and another connecting northbound I-15 to northbound U.S. 95. The two-way concrete ramp will be accessible from the center lane of both freeways.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.