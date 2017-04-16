Tax protesters rally outside Trump International in Las Vegas

Colleen Brola, center right, holds an upside down American flag during a tax day protest at Trump International Hotel on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

More than 200 people demonstrated in front of the Trump International in Las Vegas on Saturday, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

“It’s very exciting,” organizer Jake Rachmel said, adding that planning for the Las Vegas Tax Rally began in January. “It’s way bigger than we expected.”

The Metropolitan Police Department estimated the protest grew to about 250 participants.

The Las Vegas rally was one of dozens of marches and rallies held around the country Saturday. The Associated Press reported Tax March events were scheduled in nearly 150 cities, including Washington, New York, Boston and San Francisco.

Last year, Trump diverged from a decades-long tradition of presidential nominees making their returns public. Republican Richard Nixon was the first president to release his returns.

Rachmel said this protest was more about shedding light on economic inequality than about the specific contents of Trump’s tax returns.

“We know that whatever is in there is enough to bring him down,” he said.

One person leaving the Trump hotel shared his opinion in support of Trump’s tax return stance.

Andre Porter, a visitor from Pomona, California, said he disagreed with the protest because it further divides the country.

“No matter how much they protest, he’s not going to go anywhere,” he said.

Porter, 27, said he doesn’t have a problem with Trump keeping his taxes away from the public.

“Just because he’s the president or a public figure, that doesn’t change his right to privacy,” said Porter, who was interviewed as he left the hotel.

Sixteen police officers patrolled the street in front of the hotel and another 10 were on standby near the area. Several people were detained throughout the rally.

KLAS-TV, Channel 8 television photojournalist Nebyou Solomon was standing on a sidewalk with his camera filming the protest Saturday afternoon when he was detained for what police are calling trespassing on private property.

Protesters were also not allowed to stand on the sidewalk in front of Fashion Show mall because they were told by Las Vegas police the sidewalk is the mall’s private property.

Solomon was the only person arrested “during today’s otherwise peaceful protest,” Metro said in a statement Saturday afternoon. He faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing not amounting to burglary and obstructing a public officer.

The reporter’s arrest sparked interest on social media and caught the attention of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Nevada’s ACLU has litigated similar public forum issues for over two decades, according to ACLU Nevada legal director Amy Rose, including areas in question on the Fremont Street Experience and sidewalks in front of The Venetian.

“The courts have consistently found that sidewalks on Fremont and on parts of the Strip are traditionally a public forum,” Rose said.

But according to ACLU Nevada, the immediate issue following Solomon’s arrest is the obstruction on the freedom of the press.

“It is so, so disturbing that Metro decided to arrest a journalist who was doing his job by filming a political protest,” Rose said. “And the facts as we understand them, this was an assault to his constitutional rights.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.