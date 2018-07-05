Taxi ridership, revenue in Las Vegas continues to fall May

More than 1.59 million taxi trips were reported in May, a 10.22 percent drop from the same period in 2017, the Taxicab Authority reported.

Arriving passengers at McCarran Airport take a taxi Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Southern Nevada’s taxicab ridership and revenue continued to dwindle in May, according to figures released Thursday.

More than 1.59 million taxi trips were reported in May, a 10.22 percent drop from the same period in 2017, the Taxicab Authority reported.

The region’s 16 taxicab companies reported a combined $7.76 million in revenue in May, down 12.33 percent from May 2017.

There were 7.76 million taxi trips were logged during the first five months of 2018, down 12.33 percent from the same period last year. During that time, revenue was down 13.68 percent at $122.78 million.

The Las Vegas Valley’s taxi industry has reported monthly declines in revenue and ridership ever since transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft were allowed to operate in Southern Nevada in September 2015.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.