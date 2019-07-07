88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Team battles hepatitis A outbreak in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2019 - 12:04 am
 

Before the crisis intervention team could set out to visit likely hepatitis A “hot spots” in Las Vegas this week, members needed to get the protection they were going to recommend to those most at risk of contracting the disease.

They lined up for vaccine shots on Tuesday shortly before heading out to conduct outreach efforts among homeless people in Clark County to educate them about preventive measures to check the spread of the disease.

As they did, Louis Lacey, director of crisis teams for the nonprofit HELP of Southern Nevada, huddled nearby with officer Walter Tlockowski from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team to finalize the list of target areas.

“There’s no crying in outreach,” he said, looking over as one his workers winced when she got her shot.

The need for vaccinations among the homeless is significant: As of June 30, there were 50 confirmed local cases of hepatitis A, one of five types of the hepatitis virus, all of which are capable of damaging the liver. Seventy-four percent of those cases involved the homeless, while 94 percent affected users of illegal drugs, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

According to the district, there have been more Hepatitis A cases in the past six months in Southern Nevada than for the same periods of the past three years combined.

‘It’s alarming’

“It’s alarming,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, the district’s director of clinical services. “… The biggest concern with this outbreak is that it’s something that is happening nationwide,”

Checking the spread of hepatitis A, which is present in the feces of infected persons and is most often transmitted through consumption of contaminated water or food, requires that the homeless have access to running water and good hygiene. That is why the crisis team was targeting homeless who congregate far from the services provided at the Corridor of Hope in downtown Las Vegas, attempting to persuade the individuals they encountered to get vaccinated and distributing hygiene products.

“With access to running water, it really is wherever they can find it, or in restaurants that allow them or places that are open to the public,” said Fuilala Riley, president of Help of Southern Nevada.

As Lacey, 57, prepared to visit homeless enclaves in drainage tunnels near the airport, he said that he and his team members wear plastic gloves beneath mechanics gloves to avoid catching or spreading infectious diseases themselves. But he acknowledges there are risks even with such precautions.

In 2009, he contracted the H1N1 strain of swine flu after hugging a client and missed work for a couple months. He said it was a lapse in safety protocol on his part.

And there are some places his team won’t go. Off Swenson Street, for example, tunnels are rampant with MRSA bacteria, he said.

But the biggest concern, he said, is to not make the homeless feel “like pariahs.”

During Tuesday’s effort, Lacey and his team members told homeless individuals about the rise in hepatitis A infections and precautions to prevent becoming infected. Two health district nurses set up shop at Molasky Family Park, near the bathrooms, to administer shots to anyone willing to receive one.

Officer Keith Hanoff, also with Metro’s Homeless Outreach Team, announced the group’s presence over the intercom to about 40 people gathered at the park.

“The health department is here if you need to get vaccinated. It’s free of charge,” Hanoff said. “If you need a housing assessment or to talk to your case worker, Help of Southern Nevada is here.”

Vaccine quickly effective

The vaccine for the hepatitis A virus is effective soon after innoculation, though a second dose is required after six months for full coverage.

But even if the homeless don’t get the second dose, they’re still protected from the symptoms of hepatitis A — jaundice, fever, fatigue, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stool and nausea — 95 percent of the time, health officials said.

Gino Delleono, a homeless Vietnam-era Army veteran with a long gray beard tied in a ponytail, said he doesn’t usually pay much attention to health warnings from authorities but agreed to be vaccinated this time.

“I don’t be outdoors that much, but anything’s possible, and it’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said.

The team also found Johnathan Hale, 34, receptive to the vaccine once he heard about the surge in hepatitis A cases.

“It’s good to know other people are watching out for us too,” he said. “I don’t have TV, watch the news or interact with others, so sometimes there’s no way to know.”

Later, in a tunnel off South Jones Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, team members encountered 59-year-old Dewain Butler, who was using nail polish to paint a picture of two dogs that he hoped to sell. His friend, Victor Shelton, rolled cigarettes on the floor as his Jack Russell terrier mix, Moo Shu, lounged nearby.

Both men refused vaccines.

“I’ve got an immune system that will kill a cat,” Butler said, peering out from behind dark sunglasses.

At the end of Tuesday’s outreach, the team had succeeded in getting 10 people vaccinated — above the 10 percent threshold considered a success for such operations, according to officer Tlockowski.

Word spreads downtown

Word about the hepatitis A outbreak apparently has spread faster near downtown, where nonprofit groups post warnings at shelters and routinely dispense hygiene products.

One group of four homeless people, their faces greasy from the heat as they fixed dinner under the U.S. 95 overpass off 13th Street on a recent evening, said they were aware of the hepatitis risk.

One of them, a 48-year-old woman who asked to be identified only as Shelby, said they had resolved to walk the couple blocks to the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada so they could exchange used needles used to inject drugs for fresh ones.

“We don’t use dirty needles to fix our dope,” she said.

During her two years on the streets, Shelby said she has learned a thing or two. Stock up on ice at nearby gas stations that will let you. Fill your water up at the Subway. Try to wash your hands once a day.

She also held up alcohol wipes and hand sanitizer.

“I go nowhere without this,” she said.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Nevada Highway Patrol pulls over hearse in HOV lane
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper pulled over the driver of a hearse, which was carrying a body, in an HOV lane in Las Vegas, July 1, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Summer In Las Vegas
Summer In Las Vegas (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train derails in Northern Nevada - VIDEO
A train carrying ammunition derailed near Wells in Northern Nevada on Wed., June 19, 2019, closing part of Interstate 80, authorities said. (Michael Lyday/Twitter)
Fire damages an office complex in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
A fire causes heavy damage to an office complex at 3900 Paradise Rd. in Las Vegas on June 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crash closes Las Vegas Blvd. near Fremont Street
A vehicle fleeing police crashed in the area of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Courtesy Andy Herrera)
Clark County's third poet laureate
Heather Lang-Cassera, who will be Clark County's third poet laureate on June 1, is interviewed at the Writer's Block bookstore in Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead, two critical in Henderson shooting
One person is dead and two juveniles are in critical condition after a Friday morning shooting in Henderson, police said. During a briefing at the scene on Friday, Lt. Kirk Moore said the preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident is likely narcotics-related.
A man whose wives were found dead 8 years apart under similar circumstances is denied bail - VIDEO
Alan Sylwester, the man suspected of killing his wife, was denied bail again Wednesday morning during his preliminary hearing in Henderson.
Chief deputy district attorney: “Justice was done” in child pornography case - VIDEO
Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Sweetin speaks with the media after the sentencing of Christopher Sena, the man who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Mountain horses don't mind the snow
Snowfall made a return to the Spring Mountains overnight, May 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl
The newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl will open to traffic Monday morning, May 20, 2019, along with new HOV lanes on Interstate 15 and new HOV lane regulations on the HOV lanes on I-15 and U.S. Highway 95. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, Clark County fire departments face off in burger eating challenge
Las Vegas City Fire Department battled Clark County Fire Department in a burger eating contest Thursday at a local Farmer Boys restaurant to raise money for the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center employees talk about their termination
Employees from the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center talk about their termination. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Highlights from the 2019 Helldorado Parade
The 2019 Helldorado Parade, which dates back 85 years, took place Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas as part of the Las Vegas Days, formerly known as Helldorado Days, annual cowboy-themed event with a nod to the Wild West.
Clouds move across Las Vegas Valley (Michael Quine)
After record rainfall of nearly a half-inch soaked the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, clouds cover the valley Friday morning with forecast for some additional rain.
Las Vegas rain tops annual average – in May
Las Vegas has now received more rainfall so far this year than the city sees in an entire average year. We’ve had 4.2 inches of rain through May 10th. The average amount for the whole year is 4.19 inches. (Harrison Keely/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Weather | Steady Rain Falls in Northwest Valley
A steady rain falls near U.S. 95 North and Ann Road in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Navigate Project Neon road features
How to navigate a trio of newly opened Project Neon road features. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain at Aviators ballpark
Rain at the Las Vegas Aviators Ballpark on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 (Jason Lilly)
Tropicana/I-15 Interchange
The planned $200 million project is slated to begin in 2022 and finish in 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas kids court and Harry Potter
Fourth graders from Hickey Elementary School made their case against Harry Potter at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project
Clark County residents will be able to receive free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Treasure hunting in Las Vegas
Sarah Collins considers herself a modern-day treasure hunter. As one of the co-owners of Main Street Peddlers Antique Mall, located in downtown Las Vegas, Collins is constantly looking for antique goods to sell in the store. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
May 2nd is James Holzhauer Day
Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick presents “Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer with a proclamation and key to the Las Vegas Strip.
Linda Smith talks about her recently published book "Unwanted"
Linda Smith talks about her recently published book "Unwanted" in her home in Henderson, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Asparagus harvesting at Gilcrease Orchard
Sixty acres of agricultural land in the the Las Vegas Valley offer a diverse choice of fruits and vegetables that consumers can select and pick themselves. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Thedrick Andres becomes Henderson Police Department acting chief
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks about his goals in his new position at the Henderson Police headquarters, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain near the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas
Rain and some hail fell in the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail, rain in Las Vegas Valley
Rain and hail in Southern Highlands southwest Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caitie Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
1 hurt in downtown Las Vegas house fire
By Amanda Bradford / RJ

One person was injured in a house fire in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday night that has since been extinguished.

Robert Graves, a seismologist from the U.S. Geological Survey, stands in front of a display of ...
More aftershocks possible, but chances of earthquake in Las Vegas low
By Blake Apgar, Sabrina Schnur and Lukas Eggen / RJ

Nevada faces a low risk of California’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday triggering a seismic event along one of the Silver State’s many fault lines, according to a federal earthquake expert.