Tourism panel to help fund Fremont Street video canopy upgrade

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a $9.5 million contribution to a $28.5 million upgrade to the Fremont Street Experience video canopy.

The names of the 58 people who were killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting are displayed on new Viva Vision screen during a video montage honoring victims and first responders on Saturday, October 14, 2017, during the 5th annual Salute to the Troops, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas honors Muhammad Ali with a video tribute on Saturday, June 4, 2016. (Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @lorentownsley

The destination marketing organization is making the expenditure through the city, which owns the light canopy attraction and contracts with the Fremont Street Experience to operate it.

The planned upgrade will brighten the massive screen from 4.2 million pixels to 16.4 million. The FSE board is contracting with Danville, Illinois-based Watchfire Technologies on the project.

LVCVA President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter said the $9.5 million will come from a $10 million capital expense account that was budgeted for future LVCVA land acquisitions.

Patrick Hughes, president and CEO of FSE, said the company hasn’t upgraded technology for the attraction in 14 years. The Fremont Street Experience made its debut in 1995 after about two years of planning and construction.

