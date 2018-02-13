Local Las Vegas

Tourism panel to help fund Fremont Street video canopy upgrade

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2018 - 12:29 pm
 

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a $9.5 million contribution to a $28.5 million upgrade to the Fremont Street Experience video canopy.

The destination marketing organization is making the expenditure through the city, which owns the light canopy attraction and contracts with the Fremont Street Experience to operate it.

The planned upgrade will brighten the massive screen from 4.2 million pixels to 16.4 million. The FSE board is contracting with Danville, Illinois-based Watchfire Technologies on the project.

LVCVA President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter said the $9.5 million will come from a $10 million capital expense account that was budgeted for future LVCVA land acquisitions.

Patrick Hughes, president and CEO of FSE, said the company hasn’t upgraded technology for the attraction in 14 years. The Fremont Street Experience made its debut in 1995 after about two years of planning and construction.

