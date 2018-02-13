Tourism panel to help fund Fremont Street video canopy upgrade

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a $9.5 million contribution to a $28.5 million upgrade to the Fremont Street Experience video canopy.
The destination marketing organization is making the expenditure through the city, which owns the light canopy attraction and contracts with the Fremont Street Experience to operate it.
The planned upgrade will brighten the massive screen from 4.2 million pixels to 16.4 million. The FSE board is contracting with Danville, Illinois-based Watchfire Technologies on the project.
LVCVA President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter said the $9.5 million will come from a $10 million capital expense account that was budgeted for future LVCVA land acquisitions.
Patrick Hughes, president and CEO of FSE, said the company hasn’t upgraded technology for the attraction in 14 years. The Fremont Street Experience made its debut in 1995 after about two years of planning and construction.
Committee moves
Prior to Tuesday’s LVCVA meeting, board committees conducted a series of administrative meetings to ratify their individual charters and select officers for 2018.
Some charters had to be modified to enable the committees to select their own officers. Previously, they were appointed by the full board. New officers:
— The Policy Committee, which proposes and recommends policy changes for the organization, selected Boulder City Mayor Pro-tem Peggy Leavitt its chairwoman and Mesquite Councilman George Rapson its vice chairman.
— The Compensation Committee, which evaluates and makes salary recommendations for the chief executive officer, selected Maurice Wooden, president of Wynn Resorts Las Vegas, as chairman and Mary Beth Sewald, CEO of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce as vice chairwoman.
— The newly created Marketing Committee met for the first time Friday and elected Henderson Councilman John Marz chairman and Greg Lee, CEO of Eureka Casino Resorts in Mesquite as vice chairman.
— Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman was appointed the LVCVA’s delegate to Las Vegas Events, replacing former Las Vegas Councilman Ricki Barlow, who resigned last month. Barlow’s position on the LVCVA board has not been filled.