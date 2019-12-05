Troopers rescue ‘scared, soaking wet’ cat on I-15 median

A cat was rescued by state troopers from the middle of Interstate 15 during rush hour Wednesday evening.

A cat rescued from the Interstate 15 median at Spring Mountain Road. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A lucky cat rescued by the Nevada Highway Patrol is pictured.

A tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command said troopers received a call of a cat in the center median of I-15 at Spring Mountain Road during rush hour.

“The cat was located and didn’t put up much of a fight,” troopers said.

The frightened feline was described as “scared, soaking wet and dirty.”

The lucky tabby was taken to a local animal foundation for care, the NHP said.

