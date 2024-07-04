89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Trump’s Las Vegas high-rise means millions for former, and possibly future, president

Trump International and other properties are seen in an aerial photo on Oct. 16, 2019, in Las V ...
Trump International and other properties are seen in an aerial photo on Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Donald Trump and business partner Phil Ruffin cut a ribbon with the help of two Las Vegas showg ...
Donald Trump and business partner Phil Ruffin cut a ribbon with the help of two Las Vegas showgirls to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Trump International hotel in Las Vegas on July 12, 2005. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Casino owner Phil Ruffin and former president Donald Trump attend the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile ...
Casino owner Phil Ruffin and former president Donald Trump attend the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Donald Trump toasts Phil Ruffin and Ruffin's wife, Oleksandra, during the ribbon-cutting for Tr ...
Donald Trump toasts Phil Ruffin and Ruffin's wife, Oleksandra, during the ribbon-cutting for Trump International in Las Vegas on April 11, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Las Vegas' then-Mayor Oscar Goodman, right, laughs, as Donald Trump talks about the mayor durin ...
Las Vegas' then-Mayor Oscar Goodman, right, laughs, as Donald Trump talks about the mayor during the topping-off ceremony at Trump International in Las Vegas on May 25, 2007. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Trump International on Fashion Show Drive near the Strip in Las Vegas on Jan. 10, 2018. (K.M. C ...
Trump International on Fashion Show Drive near the Strip in Las Vegas on Jan. 10, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Trump International hotel is seen in Las Vegas on Dec. 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump International hotel is seen in Las Vegas on Dec. 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Loved ones of Alondra Rivera, 28, embrace during a vigil at Winterwood Park on Wednesday, July ...
‘Best sister ever’: Woman who died in suspected homicide remembered — PHOTOS
A fire was reported at an apartment complex at 4480 Sirius Ave. This was the second major apart ...
Second of 2 Las Vegas apartment fires damages 12 units
A pedestrian walks beneath a bridge as demolition continues on the Tropicana in preparation for ...
Strip pedestrian bridges set to temporarily close for Tropicana demolition
Guests in the baggage claim area of Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, J ...
Calm but steady, Las Vegas airport sees July 4th travelers arrive
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2024 - 6:02 am
 

Donald Trump spent years selling his name to real estate projects he didn’t build. But in Las Vegas, he has sizable ownership and income from a gold-glass tower he developed and put his name atop.

The cash flow he receives from America’s casino capital could prove helpful as he faces a mountain of court judgments and legal bills from his criminal and civil cases around the country.

The former president and current candidate for the White House still has ownership in more than 260 units in the 64-story Trump International hotel-condo tower, and he earns tens of millions of dollars of income from the property, according to Clark County property records and federal financial disclosures.

Trump partnered on the 1,282-room, non-gaming project with Las Vegas casino owner and friend Phil Ruffin. The developers have closed more than $400 million in unit sales since the luxury high-rise opened in 2008, property records show.

Trump and Ruffin each own half of a joint venture that built the property and owns the hotel and all unsold condo units, according to a court filing in 2022.

As measured by room count, Trump International is far from the biggest Las Vegas has to offer, nor is it the only gold-gleaming high-rise in town.

But unlike many other resorts in Las Vegas, it includes a mix of hotel operations, individually owned condos, and a portfolio of timeshare units owned by a separate company — all under one roof.

It’s also seen Trump supporters and protesters make their presence known outside.

Neither Trump representatives nor Ruffin, the billionaire owner of Treasure Island and Circus Circus, responded to requests for comment.

Legal bills

Trump’s net worth is in the billions, though his ongoing legal woes have proven costly.

Trump, 78, was convicted this spring of 34 counts of falsifying business records. He faces three other criminal cases and also has been ordered to pay more than a half-billion dollars in civil cases.

Trump has consistently denied wrongdoing and decried cases against him as political witch-hunts.

All told, Trump had spent more than $100 million on lawyers and other legal-related costs since leaving office in 2021, using donations to pay the invoices, The New York Times reported in March.

Meanwhile, his venture to Las Vegas has pumped out plenty of cash. In a financial disclosure last year, Trump reported about $33.4 million of income from the off-Strip property, up from about $28.6 million he reported in 2019, according to records from the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Las Vegas tower in spotlight

Trump and Ruffin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their glitzy high-rise in spring 2008, not long before the economy nosedived. In 2012, Trump announced the sale of about 300 condos there to hotel giant Hilton in a deal that brought timeshares to the mix.

Hilton later spun off its timeshare division, Hilton Grand Vacations, which boasts 205 units in Trump International.

More recently, The Trump Organization’s financial handling of the property was part of a civil fraud case against the former president that led to a New York judge ordering Trump and other defendants to pay more than $450 million total.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump, his company and senior management in September 2022, alleging they had engaged in years of fraud to obtain more favorable lending and insurance terms and tax benefits.

The 200-plus-page complaint included a section on the Las Vegas property.

According to James’ office, Trump repeatedly submitted lower property valuations to Nevada tax authorities and higher valuations on financial statements.

In 2015, The Trump Organization submitted a $24.95 million valuation to dispute taxes in Nevada. That same year, according to James’ office, Trump’s financial statement valued the property at about $107.7 million, a figure the company reached “using fraudulent methods.”

Neither Ruffin nor Hilton — or any other outside owners in the tower — were accused of wrongdoing.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump’s Las Vegas high-rise means millions for former, and possibly future, president
Trump’s Las Vegas high-rise means millions for former, and possibly future, president
2
Shaq’s foundation getting nearly 5 acres in Clark County
Shaq’s foundation getting nearly 5 acres in Clark County
3
A’s strike out in effort to intervene in Strip ballpark lawsuit
A’s strike out in effort to intervene in Strip ballpark lawsuit
4
Only 1 Democratic candidate favored over Trump in betting matchups
Only 1 Democratic candidate favored over Trump in betting matchups
5
SAUNDERS: Is Joe Biden really such a good guy?
SAUNDERS: Is Joe Biden really such a good guy?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
The night the lights went out in Las Vegas: Why were the neon signs shut off in ‘73?
recommend 2
Welcome to Las Vegas’ housing crisis in 2024
recommend 3
Why isn’t there more land to develop in Las Vegas? Industry blames BLM
recommend 4
What to do if you find a lost tortoise
recommend 5
July 4th is on a Thursday this year. Expect big crowds in Las Vegas anyway
recommend 6
Ahern company accused of running Ponzi scheme in new lawsuit