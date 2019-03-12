UNLV’s Boyd Law School moves up in national rankings

The William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Boyd Law School at UNLV moved up in an annual ranking of the country’s top graduate and professional schools.

The school ranked 58th out of 192 law programs, one spot higher than the year before, according to U.S. News & World Report. The school’s ranking has improved over the past three years, according to UNLV.

“We’re very pleased that at our 20th year we are at the highest rank we’ve ever been,” law school dean Dan Hamilton said Tuesday.

The school ranked first among legal writing specialty programs for the second year in a row, and it tied for fifth in dispute resolution programs.

“We’ve always been particularly pleased by jumps in the specialty rankings because those are done by experts in the field,” Hamilton said. “It’s really quite telling.”

The school’s part-time juris doctor program tied for 18th, and programs such as health law, tax law and intellectual property entered the top 100.

A total of 13 UNLV programs or their respective schools reached the top 100 in U.S. News’ report, including health care management, social work and environmental engineering. Two nursing school programs also made the cut.

“We’re committed to getting better and better,” Hamilton said, “and we’re proud to be Nevada’s law school.”

