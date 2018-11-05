US 95 lanes reopen after fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas

A man died after a highway crash in the northwest valley Monday morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A man died and a woman was injured in a two-car crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near the Lake Mead Boulevard exit in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died and a woman was injured in a two-car crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near the Lake Mead Boulevard exit in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A man died and a woman was injured in a two-car crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near the Lake Mead Boulevard exit in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A man died and a woman was injured in a two-car crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near the Lake Mead Boulevard exit in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

A man died after a highway crash in the northwest valley Monday morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The Regional Transporation Commission tweeted that southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 95, closed for about four hours for the investigation, have reopened.

The Highway Patrol was called about 8:20 a.m. after a man driving a silver Honda hatchback entered southbound U.S. 95 from Lake Mead Boulevard and immediately cut over to the fast lane, spokesman Travis Smaka said.

As the Honda was changing lanes, it was struck by a southbound Buick sedan, Smaka said.

The man driving the Honda died at University Medical Center, he said. The woman driving the Buick was hospitalized with survivable injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for the investigation, according to Smaka. All lanes reopened about 12:30 p.m.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

36.190769, -115.244689