50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Valley of Fire 2nd most Instagrammed state park in US

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2023 - 2:24 pm
 
Updated January 20, 2023 - 3:22 pm
Few people brave the heat to get photos at Valley of Fire State Park northeast of Las Vegas Wed ...
Few people brave the heat to get photos at Valley of Fire State Park northeast of Las Vegas Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Visitors take in the Beehives rock formations in the Valley of Fire State Park on Tuesday, June ...
Visitors take in the Beehives rock formations in the Valley of Fire State Park on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Overton. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bighorn Sheep rest in the shade of a ridge in the Valley of Fire State Park on Tuesday, June 28 ...
Bighorn Sheep rest in the shade of a ridge in the Valley of Fire State Park on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Overton. The Nevada Department of Wildlife has relocated 30 sheep — four rams and 26 ewes and lambs — to the SkyRider Ranch in Tabiona, Utah, to grow the population. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Valley of Fire gives visitors a peek into the past through petrified trees and petroglyphs dating back more than 2,000 years. That may be one of the reasons the park is one of the most photo friendly state parks in the country.

A study done by Travel Lens found Valley of Fire to be the second-most Instagrammed state park in the country, behind only Niagara Falls in New York.

The study found that there were 285,304 posts using the hashtag #valleyoffire. Niagara Falls had 3,526,461 posts on Instagram.

Valley of Fire is open daily from sunrise to sunset. There is a $10 entrance fee for Nevada residents and $15 for non-residents.

MOST READ
1
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
2
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
3
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
4
Summerlin-area theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy
Summerlin-area theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy
5
7 new and upcoming restaurants in Las Vegas for January
7 new and upcoming restaurants in Las Vegas for January
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Las Vegas, US flight troubles ease a bit
Las Vegas, US flight troubles ease a bit
Christmas weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border
Christmas weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border
Visitors hit the slopes for holiday fun at Lee Canyon — PHOTOS
Visitors hit the slopes for holiday fun at Lee Canyon — PHOTOS
Police seek missing 12-year-old girl from northeast Las Vegas
Police seek missing 12-year-old girl from northeast Las Vegas
Snow forecast forces closure at Lee Canyon
Snow forecast forces closure at Lee Canyon
More boat access for Lake Mead as company installs adaptive ramp
More boat access for Lake Mead as company installs adaptive ramp