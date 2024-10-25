A traffic report shows that the number of fatal incidents on valley roads is ahead of this time last year, and far more fatal incidents have been caused by excessive speed.

A recent traffic report released by the Metropolitan Police Department shows that the number of fatalities on Las Vegas’ roads is pushing ahead of what it was at the same time last year, and far more fatal crashes have been caused by excessive speed.

In a weekly report released by Metro, the number of total fatalities on Las Vegas roads hit 125 as of Oct. 18.

That number has grown since the report was released, with the death of a moped rider on Thursday marking the 127th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Data shows that at the same time last year, the number of fatal wrecks hit 121, a number that grew to 158 by the end of 2023.

But while for the entirety of last year the number of fatal crashes caused by excessive speed stood at 16, 2024’s data has smashed through this number.

Metro’s most recent report shows that 34 fatalities were caused by excessive speed as of Oct. 18, more than double the figure for all of 2023.

This means that the number of fatalities caused by speeding drivers grew by more than 160 percent.

“There seems to be some lack of accountability by some of our drivers out there,” Metro traffic bureau Sgt. Richard Rundell told the Review-Journal in an interview win September. “Speed is one thing that it seems like I’ve seen every year kind of increase.”

Of the factors that can cause or contribute to fatal collisions — including impairment and running red lights — Rundell said speed is the big killer.

“When we add speed to these collisions, that’s what’s killing people,” Rundell said.

Metro’s data also shows that while the number of fatalities is higher this year, slightly more than 3 percent higher to be exact, a larger percentage of this year’s collisions have been fatal.

The total number of collisions reported this year has decreased by more than 1,000 — representing a 7 percent change.

This means that while there have been fewer incidents reported overall, 2024 is still seeing more fatalities than the previous year.

The high number of traffic-related fatalities Las Vegas is experiencing this year is one reason Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill said he is urging the Nevada Legislature to amend state law to allow the use of traffic enforcement cameras.

These cameras would detect speeders and red light runners, who could then expect to be hit with a ticket in the mail.

“We’ve got to get used to actually slowing down and saving lives,” McMahill said.

Metro’s data also shows a more than 50 percent increase in the number of hit and runs this year as compares to last.

Parents who have lost children in fatal collisions previously told the Review-Journal that traffic enforcement cameras may also help collect evidence in the case a driver flees the scene.

Metro did not respond to requests for comment on its recent report.

