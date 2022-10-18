Vermont man dies in crash that closed part of Interstate 15

At least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 15.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash near the West Flamingo Road exit around 3:10 a.m., according to traffic logs from Nevada State Police.

Highway Patrol wrote in a tweet that the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in the southbound lanes.

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the victim as Keith Alan Burdo, 42, of South Burlington, Vermont.

The southbound lanes were closed after Flamingo while troopers investigated the crash.

Further details were not immediately available.

