Wanted man dies by suicide after attempted arrest

When Las Vegas SWAT officers entered the home of a man they were trying to arrest Tuesday, they found him unresponsive, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police announced Thursday.

About 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s major violators unit were working with sexual assault detectives to try to arrest a man wanted on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child under 14, police said.

The man was reported to be armed inside a home on the 5900 block of Sleepy Fawn Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane. So the incident was treated as a barricade situation, police said, and SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

Negotiators tried speaking with the man “for several hours without a response,” police said. When a SWAT team entered the home, they found him suffering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died on Wednesday.

He did not have any “police interaction” during the barricade, police said.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. Further information was not immediately available.

