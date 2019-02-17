Weather, low fuel force flight to land at Nellis near Las Vegas

An American Airlines plane at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An American Airlines flight on its way to McCarran International Airport made an emergency landing at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday afternoon, apparently because of fuel and weather concerns.

American Airlines Flight 671 was diverted to the base because of wind conditions at the airport and low fuel levels, Nellis spokeswoman Rebekah Mattes said. The plane then took off for McCarran International Airport, where it landed at about 3:50 p.m., said airport spokeswoman Gabriela Muro.

American Airlines spokesman Josh Freed said there was no fuel leak, and the airplane had enough gas to get to McCarran.

“The reason for the diversion was weather,” he said.

Muro said the flight appeared to be the only plane that was diverted from landing at the airport on Saturday afternoon.

Mattes said the weather caused a delay in the landing, and the plane needed to land at Nellis to refuel.

The airplane, which was on its way to Las Vegas from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, had 194 people on board, including six crew members, Freed said. The plane was scheduled to land at the Las Vegas airport at about 1:40 p.m., according to the airline’s website.

The plane landed at Nellis at about 2:15 p.m., Freed said.

The National Weather Service said winds at the airport were gusting at about 20 mph at the airport between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

“Mostly it was just breezy,” meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

She said the weather could cause an airplane diversion when the wind direction is not favorable for planes to land.

