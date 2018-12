The packages are delivered, the reindeer have been fed and next years naughty-or-nice list can wait til the new year. Santa has a few days to unwind. What to do … what to do? Our photo archives hold the proof: Vegas baby!

A man identified as Santa Crofts picks up his rental car at McCarran International Airport in this 1983 photo. Crofts was on his way to the Flamingo Hilton, where he planned to relax and play Blackjack after a busy holiday season. (Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Santa Crofts of Atlanta, waits for a ride at McCarran International Airport in this 1983 photo. Crofts was on his way to the Flamingo Hilton, where he planned to relax and play Blackjack after a busy holiday season. (Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Review-Journal photographer Scott Henry chanced upon the jolly old elf, a.k.a. Santa Crofts, in 1983 as he arrived at McCarran International Airport for a few days of rest and relaxation. Destination? The Flamingo Hilton (now, just the Flamingo).

Game of choice? Blackjack.