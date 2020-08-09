Window washer rescued outside central Las Vegas building

The worker was not injured but was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The scene at the US Bank where a window washer was stuck on the 10th floor from a mechanical malfunction in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A window washer was rescued Sunday morning outside the 10th floor of a 12-story central Las Vegas office building after his scaffolding mechanically malfunctioned, police said.

Crews were called just before 11:10 a.m. to the US Bank building at 2400 W. Sahara Ave., just west of Interstate 15, according to the Twitter account of the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The rescue took about an hour, spokesman Tim Szymanski said. The worker was not injured but was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

