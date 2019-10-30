Winter watering schedule begins Friday in Las Vegas Valley

The winter watering schedule begins on Friday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Southern Nevada Water Authority’s winter watering schedule begins on Friday.

The winter schedule limits turf and drip irrigation to one day per week through Feb. 29.

Watering on days other than your designated day may result in a water-waste fee. SNWA investigators will patrol the community to enforce city and county ordinances. The SNWA also warns residents to change your watering clock’s time to coincide with the end of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday.

Visit the SNWA’s website to find your assigned watering day.