Wish you were here, in court: Postcards to notify of jury duty

The postcards, which feature QR codes, are part an effort by the Eighth Judicial District Court in Las Vegas to make it easier for people to perform jury duty.

Driver was going over 120 mph before crash that killed him, police say

The Eighth Judicial District Court is trying to make it easier for people to perform jury duty.

Potential jurors will now be notified about having to report for jury duty via postcard. The postcard will feature three QR codes with links to information online about how to respond to the summons, what to do the night before reporting and what to do on reporting day.

The court announced in a news release on Thursday that the implementation of postcard notices is just one aspect of a jury services system overhaul.

When arriving at the courthouse, potential jurors will now be able to check in by scanning their postcards at 15 new kiosks, according to the release.

A new online portal is part of the overhaul as well, said court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price. On the portal, people will be able to check if requests to be excused have been granted, among other things. They will also be able to access printable copies of summonses and attendance letters to use as proof of their jury service.

The court said jurors will also now be paid for their service with a debit card.

In January, the Nevada Legislature raised the pay of serving jurors, who are now entitled to $65 per day. According to the court, serving jurors used to be paid $40 per day.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.