Woman, 49, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

A 49-year-old woman was critically injured Sunday morning when she was struck by an SUV in southwest Las Vegas, Las Vegas police said.

The pedestrian was hit by a Toyota 4-Runner on West Post Road, west of South Fort Apache Road, at around 11:15 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the pedestrian was walking “outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.” During this time, the Toyota was traveling west on West Post Road after making a left turn from South Fort Apache Road, according to the release. Police also said she entered the path of the Toyota and the front of the Toyota struck her.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center where police said she remained in critical condition. The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and did not display signs of impairment, the release said.

The crash is under investigation.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.