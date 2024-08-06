101°F
Woman, 66, dies days after 2-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2024 - 10:28 am
 

A woman involved in a two-vehicle crash late last month in east Las Vegas Valley has died.

The victim, 66, died Saturday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and the coroner’s office notified the Metropolitan Police Department of the death on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The crash occurred just before 7:40 a.m. July 28 at the intersection of South Nellis and Winterwood boulevards.

A 2019 Chevrolet Trax was southbound on Nellis and attempted a left turn to Winterwood. A 2015 Honda Accord was northbound on Nellis approaching the intersection. The Chevrolet crossed the path of travel of the Honda, which crashed into the right front of the Chevy.

Both vehicles began to rotate and ran off the road to the northeast, striking a block wall on the intersection’s northeast corner. The Chevrolet was redirected to the north and came to rest in the roadway, the release said.

The driver’s death marks the 92nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024. This case remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigations Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

