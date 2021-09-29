Woman, 80, dies after crash in Las Vegas

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An 80-year-old woman died late Tuesday after a Las Vegas collision.

Police said a 2017 Forest River recreational vehicle was traveling west through the intersection of Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue on Tuesday afternoon when a 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck ran a red light and hit the RV.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene, and police said he did not show signs of impairment. Two women from the RV were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police said they were notified several hours later that the passenger from the RV died from her injuries. The woman is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin is notified.

