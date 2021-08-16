101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Woman arrested on DUI charge in fatal crash on I-15 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2021 - 7:53 am
 
Updated August 16, 2021 - 11:33 am
Alexandria Lind (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Alexandria Lind (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in a fatal crash Sunday morning on Interstate 15.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said it responded to a two-vehicle crash at 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the interstate at the Blue Diamond Road exit.

Trooper Travis Smaka said in a news release that a BMW Z4 was stopped in the roadway and that a female passenger was attempting to push the vehicle out of the road when a Lexus IS250 driven by Alexandria Louise Lind slammed into the back of it, injuring the passenger.

The injured woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died. She was was identified on Monday as Jennifer Ortiz, 29. Her hometown was not known.

Smaka said Lind was arrested on a felony count of DUI causing death and a misdemeanor count of failure to decrease speed or use due care. She made an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court early Monday.

A status hearing on the filing of a criminal complaint is scheduled for Wednesday. Lind remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Monday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mom: Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID
Mom: Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID
2
Raiders’ star named one of league’s best
Raiders’ star named one of league’s best
3
Man shot, killed at east Las Vegas mobile home park
Man shot, killed at east Las Vegas mobile home park
4
Raiders insider: Nate Hobbs making big push in secondary
Raiders insider: Nate Hobbs making big push in secondary
5
Man collapses in road, dies after downtown Las Vegas fight
Man collapses in road, dies after downtown Las Vegas fight
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST