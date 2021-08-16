Woman arrested on DUI charge in fatal crash on I-15 in Las Vegas

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in a fatal crash Sunday morning on Interstate 15.

Alexandria Lind (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol said it responded to a two-vehicle crash at 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the interstate at the Blue Diamond Road exit.

Trooper Travis Smaka said in a news release that a BMW Z4 was stopped in the roadway and that a female passenger was attempting to push the vehicle out of the road when a Lexus IS250 driven by Alexandria Louise Lind slammed into the back of it, injuring the passenger.

The injured woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died. She was was identified on Monday as Jennifer Ortiz, 29. Her hometown was not known.

Smaka said Lind was arrested on a felony count of DUI causing death and a misdemeanor count of failure to decrease speed or use due care. She made an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court early Monday.

A status hearing on the filing of a criminal complaint is scheduled for Wednesday. Lind remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Monday morning.

