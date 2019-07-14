Woman critically hurt while landing hang glider near Las Vegas

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night after she was injured while hang gliding near Jean, Las Vegas police said.

A dry lake bed outside of Jean (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue crews were called about 7:30 p.m. to help the woman, who was hang gliding near the Jean dry lake beds, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas, Metro Lt. Adrian Beas said.

Beas said the woman was injured during a “hard landing.”

She was flown to University Medical Center in critical condition Saturday night. Further information was not immediately available.

A 55-year-old hang gliding instructor and an 11-year-old boy died in March 2015 after a hang gliding crash in a dry lake bed near Jean. The instructor did not have a permit to operate on federal land when that crash happened, the Bureau of Land Management said in 2015.

It was unclear if the woman injured was with anyone else on Saturday.

