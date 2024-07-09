Woman dies after fire at Las Vegas mobile home

A woman died after a fire at a mobile home on Saturday, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

All eyes on Harris during her Las Vegas visit

Here’s which Las Vegas Valley Albertsons could be sold in a supermarket merger

A woman died after a fire at a mobile home on Friday, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

At 5:01 p.m. Friday, fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at a mobile home at 3700 Stewart Avenue.

According to a news release, arriving crews “assessed the situation and quickly extracted a victim from the structure.”

The victim, an unidentified woman about 60 years old, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. She died on Sunday, the agency said.

Fire officials initially said that the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit was investigating the fire. However, provided an update later Tuesday that the blaze remained under investigation only by Las Vegas Fire Department.

Fifteen units responded to Friday’s blaze, which included crews from Las Vegas, Clark County and North Las Vegas fire departments.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.