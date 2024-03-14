61°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Woman fatally struck while walking dog

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2024 - 9:31 am
 
A 56-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night while walking her dog in th ...
A 56-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night while walking her dog in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 56-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night while walking her dog in Enterprise.

At around 6:30 p.m., the unidentified woman was walking in the road westbound on Shelbourne Avenue, near Rancho Destino Road, when a 1997 Ford F-150 crashed into her from behind, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said glare from the sun was “likely a contributing factor” and that the driver of the Ford did not show signs of impairment. The woman was taken to University Medical Center where she died. Police did not say if the dog was injured.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
West Las Vegas Library consultant withdraws after records reveal ties to staff
West Las Vegas Library consultant withdraws after records reveal ties to staff
Coroner IDs 4 killed in valley crashes
Coroner IDs 4 killed in valley crashes
Coroner IDs teens killed in northwest Las Vegas crash
Coroner IDs teens killed in northwest Las Vegas crash
HIV/AIDS activist, Las Vegas native dies at 39
HIV/AIDS activist, Las Vegas native dies at 39
‘A gem’: Las Vegas teen among student-athletes killed in crash
‘A gem’: Las Vegas teen among student-athletes killed in crash
‘Mental health is health’: Las Vegas therapist works to decrease stigma in seeking help
‘Mental health is health’: Las Vegas therapist works to decrease stigma in seeking help