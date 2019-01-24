Woman hospitalized with burns after fire in central Las Vegas

A woman was hospitalized after she was found with burn injuries near the scene of a fire northwest of downtown Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire in a vacant building at 835 W. Bonanza Road, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (Dennis Rudner/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire in a vacant building at 835 W. Bonanza Road, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter)

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire in a vacant building at 835 W. Bonanza Road, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (Tomas Torres/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Fire Department was first notified about 4:10 a.m. of a fire in a large building at Nevada Restaurant Servicese, 835 W. Bonanza Road. There, crews found an outdoor fire to the rear of the building that could be seen along the railroad tracks on Bonanza near North City Parkway, spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

While firefighters were attempting to access the building from the railroad tracks, a fire alarm inside the building was activated, Szymanski said, prompting another fire unit to respond.

Firefighters then cut a hole into the building’s roof to release smoke and discovered a fire in the attic area. Szymanski said sprinklers kept the blaze under control until crews were able to fully extinguish the fire.

No one was inside the building, although the woman, who the department said is homeless, was found nearby a short time after the fire was initially reported.

She was transported to an area hospital, where her condition was not known Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators were still working to determine the woman’s possible connection to the fire.

Investigators suspect the fire started outside, possibly under a set of wooden steps near a rear door, Szymanski said. The fire caused about $100,000 in damage.

UPDATE: video crews on roof looking for hotspots. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/eZSjbv0iLr — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 24, 2019

