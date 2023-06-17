73°F
Local Las Vegas

‘You just have to be there’: Fathers help kids through court program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2023 - 7:30 am
 
Alex Garcia, 12, left, talks to his dad, Brian Garcia, before going to the grocery store on Thu ...
Alex Garcia, 12, left, talks to his dad, Brian Garcia, before going to the grocery store on Thursday, June 15, 2023, outside of their apartment in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brett Schaefer is awarded a certificate upon completing Court Appointed Special Advocate volunt ...
Brett Schaefer is awarded a certificate upon completing Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer training on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Clark County Family Court in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Garcia speaks about why he chose to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer d ...
Brian Garcia speaks about why he chose to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer during a graduation on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Clark County Family Court in Las Vegas. Garcia decided to go through with the training because he wants to help look after children with disabilities. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cole Schaefer, 22, left, watches his dad, Brett Schaefer, play with their family dogs on Thursd ...
Cole Schaefer, 22, left, watches his dad, Brett Schaefer, play with their family dogs on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in the backyard of their home in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A local father of a special needs child will now help Clark County foster children with similar needs, hoping to bring some stability to children who have had little in their lives.

“My experience has been a lot of times parents just can’t handle it,” Garcia said. “The fear of dealing with an autism child makes you want to pull away.”

Brian Garcia, 46, was one of 24 new Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers who were sworn in at a ceremony Thursday at Family Court. The group will help advocate for 52 abused and neglected children.

Volunteers completed five weeks of training and will spend two to three hours a week getting to know the children before advocating and speaking for them in court and in school. Volunteers will attend every court hearing and write reports about the child’s case for judges to review.

“You’re stepping up and doing a volunteer service that really will shape the lives of the children that you come into contact with,” Family Court Judge David Gibson said at the ceremony. “Your input, your perspective it will enhance our experience as judges in how we approach these cases.”

Judge Margaret Pickard told the volunteers that a child’s attorney will tell judges what a child wants, but it’s the CASA volunteers job to say what will be in a child’s best interest.

‘You just have to be there’

Garcia’s 12-year-old son, Alex, has autism.

“My focus is going to be on the special needs kids, the autism kids, because I have a lot experience with my own boy,” Garcia said.

There are about 400 CASA volunteers, but program coordinators said there would need to be 1,000 volunteers to serve every child in the foster care system.

Garcia was born and raised in Las Vegas and runs a pool service and repair company. He is a single dad to Alex and his 13-year-old daughter, Izzy.

Garcia encouraged other parents to apply to volunteer and be a positive figure in a child’s life. He said an eighth grade theater teacher gave him the confidence to come out of his shell and make friends.

“This child may not have had that, and it doesn’t take much,” Garcia said. “You don’t have to be there and change the kids life. You just have to be there.”

Continuing to serve

Brett Schaefer, a retired Las Vegas firefighter, has two adult sons and was looking for a way to give back and stay active. He read a news article about the CASA program and saw it as a chance to continue serving the community.

He said he helped many people as a firefighter with short-term fixes where there was not time to get to know the people he was helping.

“I’m not going to be able to affect as many people, but I’m going to be able to affect a few people a lot more dramatically,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer and his wife, Jessica, have two sons. Cole is 22 and works for the Henderson Fire Department. Their youngest, Reed, is in college. Schaefer said being a dad will absolutely help him be a better volunteer.

“Having two adult children, I’ve kind of gone through each stage that they’ve gone through,” Schaefer said. “Every stage is a little different.”

For more information, call 702-455-CASA or visit casalasvegas.org.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

