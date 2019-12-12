1 dead, 4 injured in U.S. 95 crash in Nye County

One person died and four others were injured following a crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash near Beatty left one person dead, two people in critical condition and two people in serious condition, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent just before 6:20 p.m.

The crash appeared to have happened after a car “drifted over the centerline” and collided with a pickup, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

According to a tweet from the Nevada Department of Transportation sent about 7:10 p.m., U.S. 95 was closed near state Route 373 and North Valley View Road.

Further information was not immediately available.

