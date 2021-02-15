44°F
1 dead after Interstate 15 crash south of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2021 - 11:23 pm
 
(Nevada Highway Patrol via twitter)
One person is dead following a crash on southbound Interstate 15 north of Jean, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 10:01 p.m., according to Highway Patrol dispatch logs.

The vehicle is off the roadway, the agency reported. No traffic was impacted by the crash.

The circumstances of the wreck remain unclear. Troopers continue to investigate.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow at @searchingformya on Twitter.

