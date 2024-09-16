81°F
1 dead after planes collide midair at northern Nevada airport

A Cessna T206H is seen in a stock photo. A similar plane was involved a midair collision in nor ...
A Cessna T206H is seen in a stock photo. A similar plane was involved a midair collision in northern Nevada on Monday, Sep. 16, 2024. (Getty Images)
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2024 - 2:06 pm
 
Updated September 16, 2024 - 2:18 pm

Two single-engine planes collided in midair in northern Nevada Monday afternoon, leaving one person dead.

A Cessna T206H and a Globe GC-1B collided at the Minden-Tahoe Airport around 9:47 a.m, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Cessna was able to land at the airport, while the Globe crashed in a field near Highway 395 near Johnson Lane, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

One person was on board the Globe and two people were on board the Cessna, the FAA said.

After being closed for several hours Monday morning, the airport has since fully reopened.

The incident is currently under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.

This is the second plane crash at the airport within a month. On Aug. 20, a 68-year-old man died and another man was injured after an experimental, amateur-built Lockwood Air Cam crashed at the airport, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

