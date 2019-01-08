1 dead in Laughlin crash, Nevada Highway Patrol says

One person is dead at the scene of a crash on state Route 163 in Laughlin, the Nevada Highway Patrol posted on social media. The crash was reported about 3 p.m., dispatch records show.

(Thinkstock)

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash Monday afternoon in Laughlin.

One person is dead at the scene of a crash on state Route 163, the Nevada Highway Patrol posted on social media. The crash was reported about 3 p.m., dispatch records show.

#TrafficAlert Fatal crash investigation underway in Laughlin on SR163 eastbound at MM3. Eastbound travel lanes are closed. 1 confirmed deceased on scene. Use alternates routes, expect delays in the areas. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 8, 2019

Eastbound lanes were closed. The Highway Patrol advised drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.