1 person dies, 2 hurt in Pahrump crash
One person is dead after a crash in Pahrump on Sunday night, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.
Two people were hospitalized after the crash at Vicki Ann Road and Cash Street, the sheriff’s office said.
Fatal Accident https://t.co/Zji0X4fbAz pic.twitter.com/oSkrWgGdKP
— Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) December 7, 2020
No other information was immediately available.
