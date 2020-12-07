1 person dies, 2 hurt in Pahrump crash

One person is dead after a crash in Pahrump on Sunday night, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

(Nye County Sheriff)

Two people were hospitalized after the crash at Vicki Ann Road and Cash Street, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information was immediately available.

