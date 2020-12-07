48°F
1 person dies, 2 hurt in Pahrump crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2020 - 11:48 pm
 
One person is dead after a crash in Pahrump on Sunday night, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were hospitalized after the crash at Vicki Ann Road and Cash Street, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

