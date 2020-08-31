$10K reward posted for missing glider pilot as Nevada search ends

The family and friends of a paraglider pilot missing for more than a week in Nevada are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate him.

The extensive search for New Zealander James Oroc Johnston has been ongoing for more than a week.

The extensive search for New Zealander James Oroc Johnston has been ongoing for more than a week. Nye and Eureka county search and rescue groups led the ground and air search but suspended it Saturday after over 4,000 search hours, the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

But the search continues as friends and family have asked through their GoFundMe pages for experienced hikers, ATV or dirt bike riders and helicopter pilots to aid the private search.

Johnston disappeared Aug. 22 on a paragliding trip with a couple of friends in central Nevada. The fellow paragliders became worried when he failed to contact them when they landed. Johnston’s tracking device last showed him near Ninemile Peak southwest of Eureka.

Anyone interested in joining the search may email findthatkiwi@gmail.com.

