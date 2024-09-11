11 burros found dead in Death Valley

A total of 11 burros have been found dead in Death Valley National Park, so far.

Owls Hole Spring in early September 2024. The likely algal bloom is visible on the banks and as a scum on the water surface. (National Park Service)

The National Park Service said in a release on Wednesday that the burros were found near Owls Hole Spring. While the burros’ cause of death is under investigation, park officials said they believe a toxic algae bloom is to blame.

The water at the spring is warm and stagnant, which can cause algae and cyanobacteria to grow. Burros also defecated in and around the water, which contributed to unhealthy conditions for both humans and animals to drink or touch, the park service said.

“I hate to see any animal suffer,” park superintendent Mike Reynolds said in a statement. “The National Park Service is working to remove feral burros from Death Valley for their own safety, and to reduce impacts to native wildlife.”

According to the park service, burros are not native to Death Valley and were brought to the area by miners. Park officials are working to relocate burros from the park.

