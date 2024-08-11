2 fires burn over 100 acres near Mount Charleston
Two wildfires broke out Saturday afternoon in the Spring Mountains, according to Nevada Fire Info.
The Trough Spring fire, in the Wheeler Pass area, began at 12:46 p.m. Saturday, just hours before the Jaybird fire west of Cold Creek erupted at 3:34 p.m., according to the website.
Trough Spring and Jaybird have burned 100 and 32 acres, respectively, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area as of Sunday morning.
The cause of both fires has not been determined.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.