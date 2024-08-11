97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

2 fires burn over 100 acres near Mount Charleston

Two fires broke out on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in the Spring Mountains, pictured. (Special to ...
Two fires broke out on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in the Spring Mountains, pictured. (Special to View)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
Police say man tried to kill girlfriend, wrote song about her being in ICU
Cars line the main stretch of Virginia City, Nev., that attracts tens of thousands of tourists. ...
Nevada man accused of hate crime says he referenced ‘hanging tree’
A grave for an unknown man who died after eating library paste is seen in the Goldfield Cemeter ...
The little-known history of Goldfield’s paste-eater grave
Newly appointed District Court Judge Tina Talim poses for a portrait outside of the Regional Ju ...
Nevada’s first Indian-American judge hopes to inspire next generation
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2024 - 9:23 am
 

Two wildfires broke out Saturday afternoon in the Spring Mountains, according to Nevada Fire Info.

The Trough Spring fire, in the Wheeler Pass area, began at 12:46 p.m. Saturday, just hours before the Jaybird fire west of Cold Creek erupted at 3:34 p.m., according to the website.

Trough Spring and Jaybird have burned 100 and 32 acres, respectively, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area as of Sunday morning.

The cause of both fires has not been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Goldfield historians hope to keep town alive through tourism, preservation
recommend 2
Death Valley sand dune leaves hiker with third-degree burns
recommend 3
The little-known history of Goldfield’s paste-eater grave
recommend 4
Drivers recount nightmarish, dayslong traffic backup on I-40 amid truck fire
recommend 5
What is ‘Hendertucky’, and is the name here to stay?
recommend 6
Las Vegas police locate driver accused in fatal hit-and-run crash near UNLV