2 jackpots pay out more than $1M within 24 hours

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2022 - 2:49 pm
 
Updated April 30, 2022 - 6:17 pm
Darlani (Station Casinos)
Illinois resident Richard Henke won the mega jackpot on the Let it Ride Poker at Flamingo on Saturday, April 30, 2022, winning $831,570. (Flamingo)

Two jackpot winners claimed checks totaling more than $1 million within 24 hours at a pair of Las Vegas casinos.

Illinois resident Richard Henke won the mega jackpot on the Let it Ride poker at Flamingo, winning $831,570.

Henke was in town for a bachelor party and hit the jackpot on his second try. He said intends to use his winnings to achieve his lifelong dream of buying a house.

Darlani, a Boarding Pass member, took home a $218,682 jumbo bingo progressive jackpot from Palace Station on Friday evening.

The lucky call was G-51 on the 53rd number drawn.

The progressive resets at $100,000.

Conact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

