2 killed in head-on crash in Nye County

A head-on crash in Nye County killed two Californians on Wednesday, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced.

Troopers were called at 1:56 p.m. to U.S. Highway 95 and mile marker 98, north of Beatty, after a Subaru Forester and a Ford F-450 collided, according to a statement Thursday from the Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe the Subaru left the road and then re-entered directly in front of the Ford, which was owned by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The driver and front passenger in the Subaru both died at the scene.

The driver was identified by highway patrol as Scherrie Peterson, 59, of Sacramento. The passenger was Lopez Preciado, 56, of Truckee.

