74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

2 killed in head-on crash in Nye County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2021 - 4:45 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A head-on crash in Nye County killed two Californians on Wednesday, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced.

Troopers were called at 1:56 p.m. to U.S. Highway 95 and mile marker 98, north of Beatty, after a Subaru Forester and a Ford F-450 collided, according to a statement Thursday from the Highway Patrol.

Investigators believe the Subaru left the road and then re-entered directly in front of the Ford, which was owned by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The driver and front passenger in the Subaru both died at the scene.

The driver was identified by highway patrol as Scherrie Peterson, 59, of Sacramento. The passenger was Lopez Preciado, 56, of Truckee.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man killed while trying to help ex-wife in east Las Vegas, police say
Man killed while trying to help ex-wife in east Las Vegas, police say
2
Front-runners to be next UNLV basketball coach
Front-runners to be next UNLV basketball coach
3
A year after shutdown, Las Vegas Strip returning to life
A year after shutdown, Las Vegas Strip returning to life
4
Las Vegas family sues as FDA issues warning about Real Water
Las Vegas family sues as FDA issues warning about Real Water
5
Fixing defensive front part of Raiders’ free-agent plan
Fixing defensive front part of Raiders’ free-agent plan
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.