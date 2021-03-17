Fatal crash shuts down traffic on U.S. 95 north of Beatty

A fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County has left the road closed in both directions north of Beatty, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to an incident log, the crash happened around 1:56 p.m. at mile marker 98 in the county, near Scotty’s Junction, a turnoff to Death Valley National Park.

No further information was available. Expect major delays and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

