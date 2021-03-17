66°F
Fatal crash shuts down traffic on U.S. 95 north of Beatty

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 3:24 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County has left the road closed in both directions north of Beatty, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

According to an incident log, the crash happened around 1:56 p.m. at mile marker 98 in the county, near Scotty’s Junction, a turnoff to Death Valley National Park.

No further information was available. Expect major delays and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

