2 Nevada Supreme Court justices to retire

Justice Michael Douglas hears arguments in the new Nevada Supreme Court building on Monday, April 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Justice Michael Cherry hears arguments in the new Nevada Supreme Court building on Monday, April 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two Nevada Supreme Court justices announced their retirements Monday.

Chief Justice Michael Cherry, first elected to the high court in 2006, plans to step down in January 2019.

“It is with deep, heart-felt and mixed emotions that I announce today that I will not seek re-election, ” Cherry said.

Justice Michael Douglas, who was appointed to the court in 2004, will take over as chief justice next month, and also will retire from the bench at the end of his term, which concludes in January 2019.

Douglas, the first black justice in Nevada, also made a brief statement before hearing arguments Monday in Las Vegas.

“We are approaching campaign season,” Douglas said. “And I need to make it easier for those who wish to apply for certain jobs and certain positions.”

Meanwhile, Nevada Court of Appeals Chief Judge Abbi Silver told reporters she plans to run for the seat being vacated by Douglas.

“It’s obviously the pinnacle of my legal career,” Silver said. “This is what I’ve been working for my entire career — to become a justice on the Nevada Supreme Court.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.