2 state unemployment websites now having technical issues

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is apologizing to jobless Nevadans unable to file their weekly claims as another unemployment system is now also facing technical issues.

The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The state is apologizing to jobless Nevadans unable to file their weekly claims as another unemployment system is now also facing technical issues.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Tuesday that the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website is experiencing a technical issue that is causing an “intermittent error message” when claimants try to log in. The PUA program provides benefits for gig workers and independent contractors.

A spokeswoman for the agency said DETR is working with its vendor to resolve the issue “as soon as possible.”

The glitch comes a day after the agency’s other system, for its Unemployment Insurance program, saw technical issues as well. DETR said Tuesday that those problems are still occurring.

“The agency is working diligently to identify specific causes and resolve the problems as quickly as possible. Currently, it is expected the issue will be resolved in time for next week’s claim filing,” the agency said Tuesday.

When the issues in the two systems are resolved, eligible claimants will be able to file for the week they missed in addition to the current week.

“DETR is working to improve the speed and security of the system to help claimants get their benefits more quickly and apologizes for the delay,” the agency said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.