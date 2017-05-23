22-year-old dies in rollover crash Friday in Jean

Aerial view of Nevada State Route 161 in Jean. (Google Maps)

A man died Friday at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jean.

Buddy Ray Noe II, 22, was a passenger in a Honda Civic traveling east on State Route 161 near mile marker 4. About 8:55 p.m.,the Honda crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and entered the westbound travel lane. The car rolled over, ejecting Noe from the vehicle. He was unrestrained, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Speed or impairment do not appear to be factors, according to the Highway Patrol.

The female driver, who was restrained, received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

This marks the 27th fatal crash resulting in 29 lives lost in 2017 for the Highway Patrol’s southern command.

