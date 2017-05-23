ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Nevada

22-year-old dies in rollover crash Friday in Jean

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2017 - 12:16 pm
 

A man died Friday at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jean.

Buddy Ray Noe II, 22, was a passenger in a Honda Civic traveling east on State Route 161 near mile marker 4. About 8:55 p.m.,the Honda crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and entered the westbound travel lane. The car rolled over, ejecting Noe from the vehicle. He was unrestrained, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Speed or impairment do not appear to be factors, according to the Highway Patrol.

The female driver, who was restrained, received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

This marks the 27th fatal crash resulting in 29 lives lost in 2017 for the Highway Patrol’s southern command.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like