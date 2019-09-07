2,300 pounds of chemicals for PCP found in Pahrump drug lab

Officials on Friday found an apparent drug lab at a Pahrump home with about 2,300 pounds of chemicals used to make PCP, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a house Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, where they found an apparent drug lab with about 2,300 pounds of chemicals used to make PCP. (Nye County Sheriff)

A report of a “noxious smell” coming from a home in Pahrump early Friday led police to an apparent drug lab with about 2,300 pounds of chemicals used to make PCP, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 1 a.m. Friday the Pahrump Valley Fire Department was called to the 4600 block of Navajo Boulevard, east of Jane Avenue, Sgt. Adam Tippetts said in a video released Friday night. When fire crews arrived they saw two men run from the home.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene, where they detained another man. The 73-year-old was arrested in an unrelated charge of failing to appear in court, Tippetts said.

While carrying out a search warrant, deputies found an apparent drug lab at the home.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s narcotics unit, ARMOR unit and bomb squad helped investigate the scene and dispose of the chemicals.

Further information was not immediately available Friday night.

