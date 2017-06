(U.S. Geological Survey website)

GARDNERVILLE — An earthquake jolted Northern Nevada residents near the California border on Tuesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.7 magnitude earthquake was centered about 12 miles south of the Gardnerville Ranchos area.

The rattling could be felt within Douglas County.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was initially reported as 3.9 before being downgraded.