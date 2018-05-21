5 killed, others hurt in US 95 crash northwest of Las Vegas

Five people were killed and others were injured Sunday in a multiple-vehicle crash about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas, according to a Facebook post by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County is closed after a fatal crash Sunday. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 95, near Amargosa Valley in Nye County, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The highway is closed between state Routes 160 and 373, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is helping the Nevada Highway Patrol with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

