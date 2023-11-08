5 Thanksgiving Turkey Trots to run in the Las Vegas Valley

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and so are the annual Turkey Trots that let runners burn calories before the big feast.

Runners cruise to the finish line during the Wobble Before You Gobble 5K run at Kellogg Zaher Park on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s that time of year to gobble and run. And if you eat too much, run some more.

Thanksgiving is just weeks away, and so are the annual Turkey Trot runs. Here are some races going on around the Las Vegas Valley this month.

UNLV Turkey Trot 5K

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Time: 7:30 a.m.

Address: UNLV campus (Register for more details)

Admission: Free

UNLV’s Turkey Trot includes a 5K run or 1 mile stroll through the university’s campus. All ages, speeds and experience levels are welcome. All participants receive a free shirt and a chance to win a holiday-themed gift basket. For more information, visit unlv.edu.

Las Vegas Turkey Trot

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

Time: 7:30 a.m. half marathon start, 7:35 a.m. 12K start, 7:45 a.m. 5k and 1 mile start

Address: Historic Railroad Hiking Trail, Lakeshore Road, Boulder City

Admission: $40 for 1 mile stroll, $60 for 5K run/walk, $70 for 12K run, $100 for half marathon. Click here to register.

Run or walk the Historic Railroad Trail in Boulder City at the 16th annual Las Vegas Turkey Trot. Age group prizes and overall awards will be given out. Runners go through six tunnels to Hoover Dam on a trail with views of Lake Mead.

Life Time Las Vegas Turkey Trot

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

Time: 7:30 a.m. 5K, 8 a.m. kids 1 mile (10 and under)

Address: Life Time Green Valley, 121 Carnegie St., Henderson

Admission: $45 for 5K (gym nonmembers), $10 for kids 1 mile. Click here to register.

Participants get a race bib, shirt, finisher’s medal and access to a post-race poolside event at Life Time Fitness Green Valley. Runners can race with a stroller, but pets are not allowed. For more information, visit turkeytrotlasvegas.com.

Wobble Before You Gobble

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

Time: 8 a.m. start time

Address: Kellogg Zaher Park, 7901 W. Washington Ave.

Admission: $45 for 5K, $40 for 1 mile, $45 virtual (run on your own)

All participants receive a long-sleeve shirt, medal and bib. Awards for the 5K are given to overall first, second and third place winners, both male and female and by individual age groups.

Packet pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 3-6 p.m. at 24 Hour Fitness Summerlin, 2090 Village Center Circle, or on race morning at 7 a.m. at Kellogg Zaher Park. Participants must register for the 5K and 1 mile runs by Nov. 22 at noon, or register for the virtual race by Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m. Virtual racers will have their race bib, shirt and medal mailed to them. Click here for more information and to sign up.

The Turkey Rock

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

Time: 8 a.m.

Address: Race begins/ends at PKWY Tavern, 9820 W. Flamingo Road

Admission: $55 for 10K, $45 for 5K, $35 for 1 mile, $45 for virtual run

Run the Western Beltway Trail near the 215 Beltway and see “breathtaking views of the mountains and the spectacular views of the strip upon your return as you head back to the finish line,” according to Jus Run races. The course goes gradually uphill, then downhill back to the finish line. All participants receive a shirt and finisher’s medal. Awards are given for overall first, second and third place, male and female. Age division ribbons are also awarded for first, second and third place, male and female. Go to jusrun.com/races/theturkeytrot to register.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.