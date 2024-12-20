Alcohol, marijuana found after fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 in Nevada

Investigators found containers of alcohol and marijuana packages around a truck that was driven the wrong way on I-15, killing an off-duty Metro police officer.

Ashlee Pulsipher, widow of Las Vegas police officer Colton Pulsipher, center, watches the casket go past the motorcycle of her husband during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Moapa Wednesday Dec. 18, 2024. Pulsipher was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver on his way home from a shift. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers place gloves on the motorcycle of Las Vegas police officer Colton Pulsipher during funeral services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Moapa Wednesday Dec. 18, 2024. Pulsipher was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver on his way home from a shift. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Accident investigators found several containers of alcohol and marijuana packages in and around a Ford F-150 that was being driven the wrong way on Interstate 15 last week, killing an off-duty Metro police officer as well as the driver of the pickup.

A third motorist suffered substantial injuries and had to be flown from Moapa to University Medical Center Vegas for treatment, according Nevada Highway Patrol news release issued Thursday.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Unit determined that a Ford F-150, driven by Fernando Jimenez Jimenez, 31, of Las Vegas, was southbound (wrong-way) in the northbound lanes of I-15 when it collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla, driven by Metropolitan Police Department Officer Colton Pulsipher, 29, of Moapa.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased on scene.

After the initial collision, a Freightliner tractor-trailer swerved to avoid the wreckage. A secondary crash involved a Honda CR-V striking the Ford after it overturned in the travel lanes. The driver of the Freightliner was unharmed and remained at the crash site to assist investigators. The driver of the Honda CR-V was flown to the University Medical Center with substantial injuries.

Toxicology results are pending at the Clark County coroner’s office, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

In the news release, the Nevada Highway Patrol urged all drivers to make responsible choices.

“Impaired driving remains a leading cause of preventable crashes and fatalities on our roadways,” the statement said. “Plan ahead and designate a sober driver, use a ride-share service, or arrange alternative transportation. Your choices can save lives, including your own. If you spot an impaired driver on our roadways, report it immediately.”

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 75 fatal crashes resulting in 84 fatalities in 2024.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.