83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Area 51 event Alienstock offers few details with a month to go

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2019 - 9:09 am
 

Alienstock is on a collision course with the tiny outpost of Rachel in less than a month, whether anyone involved is ready or not.

So far, the perception is an unequivocal “not.”

The festival born out of the “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” Facebook phenomenon is scheduled to begin getting everyone parked and situated Sept. 19, with the event running Sept. 20 until noon Sept. 22.

What Alienstock actually will entail, though, is still anybody’s guess. (Organizers haven’t returned messages left by the Review-Journal.)

“Hosting several thousand people in the desert will require a lot of waste management.” That’s one of the painfully few definitive statements available on alienstockfestival.com.

“Expect some awesome music from live bands and EDM artists,” the site states. That announcement is listed under the “Donate” banner. Organizers are still seeking money for essentials such as staff, security, emergency medical services and portable toilets.

Rachel has 56 year-round residents, and aside from the Little A’Le’Inn — the small motel, bar and restaurant — the nearest infrastructure of any kind is 45 miles away in Ash Springs. Attendees will be on their own for, well, virtually everything.

As for water, the site claims there’s a well in Rachel, but it’s soliciting funds for the equipment needed to process that water for use in hydration stations.

Even the cleanup plans seem to rely on hope. “Feel free to stay on the 23rd and help us collect all the leftover trash!”

Some of the only concrete information involves what you can’t bring into Alienstock.

Glass, drones, non-service animals and backpacks are prohibited. Without mentioning specifics, the site forbids “weapons of any kind” being brought into Rachel. “If any weapons are found during inspection,” it states, “you will be forced to turn around and leave.”

So, apparently, there will be inspections. That would require inspectors. Lots of inspectors.

Elsewhere, the site encourages festivalgoers to bring alcohol, which it dubs “party-fuel,” then admonishes them to “drink responsibly.” That only applies to the camping areas, though. Inside what’s being described as “the main-stage grounds,” you’ll have to seek out your own party-fuel.

That’s assuming there’s a stage in the first place. “This money will also go towards securing a stage & premium production,” reads the text in the donate section.

Among other warnings, attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of cash for food and other vendors, because cellular service is spotty and credit card readers may not work.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least you won’t have to bring hard currency to pay for parking. Admission to Alienstock is free, but through a link on the website, you can prepay for weekend parking ($60), individual camping spaces ($80), the park-and-camp combo ($130) and RV parking with no hookups ($140). Media parking, meanwhile, is $1,000 per vehicle.

All sales are final.

“We’re doing everything in our power to establish an amazing experience,” the site states. “You can expect a gathering that defines our current generation. From the new people you’ll meet, to the new music you’ll hear — this will be unforgettable!”

On Monday, the Lincoln County Commission conditionally approved event permits for Alienstock and and the UFology Expo, to be held simultaneously at the Alien Research Center approximately 45 minutes away in Hiko . County officials also pre-signed a declaration of emergency. You know, just in case.

Less than a month out, and there are no confirmed plans for entertainment, food, water, toilets, security or emergency services — but there’s going to be plenty of “party-fuel.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Seven Magic Tires
“Seven Magic Tires,” created by Las Vegas artists Justin Favela and Ramiro Gomez, substitutes piles of tires for hefty boulders to recreate the scale model. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Warehouse fire in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas Fire Department PIO Nino Galloway gives an update on the fire at a warehouse on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman's memoir reflects on her fresh start in Las Vegas
Etta Baykara, 91, who plays accordion in a polka band, wrote a memoir that includes growing up on a farm to her move to California and then Las Vegas where she claims she is the happiest. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas pinball wizard Spittin' Jerry Kaczmarek
Jerry Kaczmarek, also known as “Spittin’" Jerry, talks about his days as a pinball hustler in Vegas in the 60’s and 70’s. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Behind the scenes at Broadacres Marketplace
Evelyn Sanchez, Broadacres Marketplace marketing and event director, talks about the offerings at the dynamic swap meet in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Teen talks about alleged sexual assault at Las Vegas grocery store
A 17-year old says she was groped and then sexually assaulted by a loss-prevention specialist at an Albertsons store in east Las Vegas. The subject's voice has been distorted to protect her identity. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson officials tried to lure Arizona Diamondbacks from Phoenix
Henderson officials tried to lure Arizona Diamondbacks from Phoenix with four potential stadium sites in mind, including one behind the future home of the future Raiders headquarters. Discussions between the team and the city stalled out, but Henderson still wants to attract professional sports to the area.(Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Grasshoppers swarm Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Strip is swarmed by pallid-winged grashoppers on July 25, 2019. The grasshoppers have infested the Las Vegas valley after an unseasonably wet winter and spring, experts say.(@365inVegas/Twitter)
Aviators splash pad lets fans stay cool
Las Vegas Ballpark’s splash pad area is the perfect place to keep cool while enjoying the game. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Grasshoppers invade Las Vegas
The grasshoppers came out at night in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday. Lights at a local gas station attracted hundreds of the insects. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD superintendent says dean positions will not be eliminated
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara discusses budget adjustments for the district after listening sessions with principals, teachers and support professionals. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson rain
Rain falls in Henderson on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Monsoon season begins in the Las Vegas Valley
Rain dropped in Henderson on Wednesday morning as monsoon season begins in the Las Vegas area. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Fire Department on checking back seats in the heat - Video
The Henderson Fire Department talks about double-checking car seats in the Las Vegas heat to remember children who may be in the car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Take the Red E Bike tour of Red Rock Canyon
The Red E Bike tour of Red Rock Canyon outside of Las Vegas starts at the visitors center for a three-hour, 17-mile ride. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Meriwether talks about his son, who was killed by a drunk driver
Retired Metro sergeant Steve Meriwether talks about his son, Garrett Meriwether, who was killed by a drunk driver. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Earthquake might have caused Pahrump man's death
Officials in Pahrump believe that the recent Fourth of July earthquake caused the death of resident Troy Ray as he was working on his car. If true, it will be the first earthquake-related death in the state in recorded history, according to research geologist Craig dePolo. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Earthquake-related death reported in Pahrump
The Nye County Sheriff's Office investigated a man's death reported on July 9 that may have been related to a Southern California earthquake that occurred on July 4 and was felt in Southern Nevada. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Fire in Arts District in downtown Las Vegas
Fire in Arts District in downtown Las Vegas on July 6, 2019. (Angus Kelly)
10th Anniversary of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health
The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the coming week. Director Marwan Sabbagh talks about what the center offers, what they've achieved and what is next in the work of degenerative brain disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol pulls over hearse in HOV lane
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper pulled over the driver of a hearse, which was carrying a body, in an HOV lane in Las Vegas, July 1, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Summer In Las Vegas
Summer In Las Vegas (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train derails in Northern Nevada - VIDEO
A train carrying ammunition derailed near Wells in Northern Nevada on Wed., June 19, 2019, closing part of Interstate 80, authorities said. (Michael Lyday/Twitter)
Fire damages an office complex in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
A fire causes heavy damage to an office complex at 3900 Paradise Rd. in Las Vegas on June 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crash closes Las Vegas Blvd. near Fremont Street
A vehicle fleeing police crashed in the area of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Courtesy Andy Herrera)
Clark County's third poet laureate
Heather Lang-Cassera, who will be Clark County's third poet laureate on June 1, is interviewed at the Writer's Block bookstore in Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead, two critical in Henderson shooting
One person is dead and two juveniles are in critical condition after a Friday morning shooting in Henderson, police said. During a briefing at the scene on Friday, Lt. Kirk Moore said the preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident is likely narcotics-related.
A man whose wives were found dead 8 years apart under similar circumstances is denied bail - VIDEO
Alan Sylwester, the man suspected of killing his wife, was denied bail again Wednesday morning during his preliminary hearing in Henderson.
Chief deputy district attorney: “Justice was done” in child pornography case - VIDEO
Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Sweetin speaks with the media after the sentencing of Christopher Sena, the man who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST