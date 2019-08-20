Area 51 event Alienstock offers few details with a month to go

Alienstock is on a collision course with the tiny outpost of Rachel in less than a month, whether anyone involved is ready or not.

A sign advertises state route 375 as the Extraterrestrial Highway in Crystal Springs. The road boarders the Nevada Test and Training Range, the location of Area 51. (John Locher/AP)

The town of Rachel will be a gathering site for the upcoming "Storm Area 51" in September. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A screenshot of the Alienstock Festival website. (alienstockfestival.com)

So far, the perception is an unequivocal “not.”

The festival born out of the “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” Facebook phenomenon is scheduled to begin getting everyone parked and situated Sept. 19, with the event running Sept. 20 until noon Sept. 22.

What Alienstock actually will entail, though, is still anybody’s guess. (Organizers haven’t returned messages left by the Review-Journal.)

“Hosting several thousand people in the desert will require a lot of waste management.” That’s one of the painfully few definitive statements available on alienstockfestival.com.

“Expect some awesome music from live bands and EDM artists,” the site states. That announcement is listed under the “Donate” banner. Organizers are still seeking money for essentials such as staff, security, emergency medical services and portable toilets.

Rachel has 56 year-round residents, and aside from the Little A’Le’Inn — the small motel, bar and restaurant — the nearest infrastructure of any kind is 45 miles away in Ash Springs. Attendees will be on their own for, well, virtually everything.

As for water, the site claims there’s a well in Rachel, but it’s soliciting funds for the equipment needed to process that water for use in hydration stations.

Even the cleanup plans seem to rely on hope. “Feel free to stay on the 23rd and help us collect all the leftover trash!”

Some of the only concrete information involves what you can’t bring into Alienstock.

Glass, drones, non-service animals and backpacks are prohibited. Without mentioning specifics, the site forbids “weapons of any kind” being brought into Rachel. “If any weapons are found during inspection,” it states, “you will be forced to turn around and leave.”

So, apparently, there will be inspections. That would require inspectors. Lots of inspectors.

Elsewhere, the site encourages festivalgoers to bring alcohol, which it dubs “party-fuel,” then admonishes them to “drink responsibly.” That only applies to the camping areas, though. Inside what’s being described as “the main-stage grounds,” you’ll have to seek out your own party-fuel.

That’s assuming there’s a stage in the first place. “This money will also go towards securing a stage & premium production,” reads the text in the donate section.

Among other warnings, attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of cash for food and other vendors, because cellular service is spotty and credit card readers may not work.

At least you won’t have to bring hard currency to pay for parking. Admission to Alienstock is free, but through a link on the website, you can prepay for weekend parking ($60), individual camping spaces ($80), the park-and-camp combo ($130) and RV parking with no hookups ($140). Media parking, meanwhile, is $1,000 per vehicle.

All sales are final.

“We’re doing everything in our power to establish an amazing experience,” the site states. “You can expect a gathering that defines our current generation. From the new people you’ll meet, to the new music you’ll hear — this will be unforgettable!”

On Monday, the Lincoln County Commission conditionally approved event permits for Alienstock and and the UFology Expo, to be held simultaneously at the Alien Research Center approximately 45 minutes away in Hiko . County officials also pre-signed a declaration of emergency. You know, just in case.

Less than a month out, and there are no confirmed plans for entertainment, food, water, toilets, security or emergency services — but there’s going to be plenty of “party-fuel.”

